Dues of ammo depot land acquisition cleared: Centre

Union MoS for Defence replies to question posed by Ludhiana MP Arora in Rajya Sabha

Ludhiana RS MP Sanjeev Arora had asked the MoS for Defence about steps taken by the government to clear all dues of landowners of Baddowal in Ludhiana pending since 1983 for the land acquired for defence purpose.



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, February 14

All dues of farmers whose land was acquired for the ammunition sub-depot at Baddowal, Ayali Kalan and Jhande villages in Ludhiana district had been cleared, the Centre has confirmed.

The confirmation was made by Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt in reply to a question posed by Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora.

Arora had asked the minister about steps taken by the government to clear the dues of landowners of Baddowal in Ludhiana pending since 1983 for the land acquired for defence purpose.

In reply to the unstarred question in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, the minister said land measuring 696.5251 acres in respect of the ammunition sub-depot situated at Baddowal, Ayali Kalan and Jhande villages in Ludhiana district was acquired in 1966-67 and 1980-81 on the payment of Rs 35,13,129 as compensation to the landowners whose land was acquired.

“Besides, enhanced compensation to the tune of Rs 18,87,896 was paid by the Ministry of Defence to the landowners,” Bhatt said, adding that as reported by the Directorate General Defence Estates (DGDE), no compensation case regarding the said land acquisition was pending with the office of the Defence Estate Officer, Jalandhar Circle.

Safety zone cut short

In another announcement, the Union Government has confirmed that the area of safety zone around military and defence establishments has been cut short to facilitate farmers to do farming and for any other use.

It was stated by the Union MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt in reply to another question raised by MP Sanjeev Arora.

The latter had sought to know from the minister whether the government was planning to reduce the area of safety zone around military and defence installations so that the farmers and landowners could utilise their land more judiciously.

Replying to the unstarred question in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Bhatt announced that the Ministry of Defence had issued a notification on December 23 last to reduce the restricted zone around the periphery of defence installations from 100 metre to 50 metre at various locations listed in the said notification.

“For the locations not listed in the notification, the restricted distance has been kept unchanged in light of security concerns,” the MoS Defence said, adding that no objection certificate (NOC) from the local military authority was required for carrying out construction activities within the restricted zone.

27 locations altered

As many as 27 locations of military and defence installations across the state have been altered to reduce the restricted zone around the periphery of defence installations from 100m to 50m.

In Ludhiana, two locations – Doraha and Dholewal – have been covered in the notification to half the restricted zone area around the periphery of both these defence installations.

MP had raised issue of dues pending since 1983

Ludhiana RS MP Sanjeev Arora had asked the MoS for Defence about steps taken by the government to clear all dues of landowners of Baddowal in Ludhiana pending since 1983 for the land acquired for defence purpose.

