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Home / Ludhiana / Dug-up road leaves commuters stranded, traders raise concern

Dug-up road leaves commuters stranded, traders raise concern

Shopkeepers urge swift repairs after pipeline work creates hazards

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Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:59 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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Vehicles get stuck on the dug-up road opposite PAU Gate No. 2 in Ludhiana. HIMANSHU MAHAJAN
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The stretch from Malhar Road to Hotel Le Baron on Ferozepur Road has remained dug up for 15 to 20 days following the laying of pipelines for the Ludhiana Surface Water Supply Project by a private company engaged by the Municipal Corporation (MC). The road has yet to be re-carpeted, resulting in one or two vehicles getting stuck in the potholes almost every day and posing a risk to commuters.

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The problem came into sharp focus after a car got trapped in a nearly three-foot-deep dug-up section of the road on Tuesday. The vehicle could be pulled out only with the help of a crane, prompting shopkeepers and residents to raise fresh concerns over the condition of the stretch.

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Pritpaul Singh, a shopkeeper, said the contractor had dug up the road around 15 days ago to lay pipelines, but its condition deteriorated further after a few hours of rain.

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“We receive most of our customers during the evening, when visibility is low and the roads are dug up. After yesterday evening’s rain, water accumulated in the potholes. Every day, one or two vehicles get trapped and have to be pulled out with the help of passers-by because of the badly damaged road. We are also losing customers because of this,” Singh said.

Residents and shopkeepers said they did not know whom to approach to get the problem resolved.

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“We do not have the contact details of the authorities or officials to register a complaint. The roads were dug up for laying pipelines, but it has been a long time and they have not been restored to their original condition. Customers avoid visiting our shops because there is no proper parking outside and their vehicles often get stuck in the trenches,” said Vishal Kumar, who runs a grocery shop near Hotel Le Baron.

Hundreds of commuters, including two-wheeler and four-wheeler riders as well as pedestrians, use the stretch every day and are facing considerable inconvenience.

Jaideep Singh, SDO, Operation and Maintenance Cell, said the Municipal Corporation had awarded the pipeline-laying contract to Kalpataru Project International Limited (KPIL)

“We have issued standing instructions to the company representatives to re-carpet roads as soon as possible after laying the pipeline. Now that this particular stretch has been brought to our notice, we will inspect the site and ask the company’s pipeline project in-charge to take the necessary action at the earliest,” he said.

The project

Under the Ludhiana Surface Water Supply Project, the Municipal Corporation is laying large-diameter transmission pipelines through a private contractor to distribute clean, treated canal water from the Bilga/Sahnewal treatment facility.

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