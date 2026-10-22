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Home / Ludhiana / Dug-up Tajpur Road leaves commuters inconvenienced

Dug-up Tajpur Road leaves commuters inconvenienced

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:19 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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Motorists commute on a dug-up Tajpur Road stretch in Ludhiana. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman
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Commuters and residents along Tajpur Road continue to face inconvenience as a long stretch of the road remains dug up and awaits restoration, even as the Municipal Corporation (MC) has floated a tender worth around Rs 7 crore for re-carpeting of the road.

The affected stretch runs from Central Jail towards Tajpur Road Chowk and further up to Vardhman Chowk. Residents said the road had been dug up at several points for underground civic works but the surface had not been restored, leaving commuters to negotiate dusty and uneven stretches.

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Residents said the sewerage pipeline work in the area had been carried out, but the road restoration was yet to be completed. With heavy traffic passing through the stretch throughout the day, the poor condition of the road has become a major inconvenience for commuters and shopkeepers.

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Satnam Singh, a shop owner in the area, said the damaged road was affecting businesses as well as daily commuters. “Customers find it difficult to reach shops due to the dust and uneven surface. The road should be restored at the earliest,” he said.

A commuter, Dheeraj Chandel, said the stretch had become difficult to cross during peak hours. “Thousands of people use the road every day. The authorities should complete the work in a coordinated manner, instead of leaving the road dug up for months,” he said.

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The residents have also raised questions over the lack of clear communication regarding the timeline for completion of ongoing works. They said the proposed 24x7 water supply service from Tajpur Chowk towards Vardhman Chowk is yet to become operational, adding to the uncertainty over when the entire stretch would finally be restored.

Meanwhile, the MC has already floated a tender for re-carpeting the road, raising hopes that the damaged stretch will soon get a fresh surface.

An MC Executive Engineer Amarjit Singh associated with the water supply project said the work was being carried out in coordination with other civic works. “The MC sewerage work is yet to be completed. Afterwards, our work will start and it will be completed within two months,” he said.

The proposed re-carpeting and completion of the remaining works are expected to provide relief to the residents and commuters who have been facing difficulties on the busy stretch for several months.

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