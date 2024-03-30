Dugri residents demand prompt resolution of lingering issues from MC, GLADA

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, March 29

Residents in various sections of the Urban Estate, Dugri, have voiced their concern over unresolved issues. They blame both the municipal corporation (MC) and the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) for failing to address their problems in a time-bound manner.

Defunct street lights outside cremation ground in Dugri. Inderjeet Verma

The issues that residents face include stray cattle roaming freely, blocked road gullies, piles of organic waste along roadsides, and defunct street lights near the cremation ground in Urban Estate, Dugri. Residents have sought immediate action from the authorities concerned for the redressal of their grievances.

Sanjeev Gupta, an area resident, expressed concern over the non-functional street lights outside the cremation ground in Phase II, Dugri. He said despite numerous complaints to a GLADA official, no action was taken to make street lights functional.

He said, “Besides, there is a lack of maintenance of road gullies which are lying choked and organic waste that has piled up along roadsides. The accumulation of dry leaves further exacerbates the blockage of road gullies. Urgent action is imperative from the authorities concerned to address these issues promptly, without further delay.”

Gupta further said there was significant presence of stray cattle in Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3, and the 200-feet-Road areas, with no proactive measures being taken by either by the MC or GLADA to relocate these animals to appropriate shelters. He said, “The situation poses a continuous risk of accidents due to the presence of stray cattle on roads.”

Another resident, Jagjot Singh, said, “When the MC collects cow cess, it should take necessary measures to relocate stray cattle from streets and main roads to animal shelters in order to prevent mishaps. The civic body must handle organic waste in accordance with the established norms.”

He said in the past, road gullies were only cleaned near or during the rainy season. He emphasised on regular maintenance of road gullies throughout the year.

Upkar Singh Sahni, a businessman residing in Phase 1, Dugri, highlighted indiscriminate dumping of waste at various points along roadsides in the area. He emphasised on strictly curbing such unlawful practices and suggested that individuals caught dumping waste in the open areas should be stopped by the MC from doing so.

