Dugri residents submit memo

Ludhiana, March 14
A group of residents of Urban Vihar, Dugri, on Tuesday submitted a memorandum addressed to the MC Commissioner at the Municipal Corporation’s Zone D office, highlighting stray dog-bite incidents in their area.
They demanded from the civic body to take preventive measures so that dog-bite incidents could be averted.
A resident, JS Tiger Singh, of Urban Vihar said: “We submitted the memorandum at the civic body’s Zone D Office today. In the memorandum written to the MC Commissioner, we highlighted about severe dog attacks, resulting in serious injuries to residents. In the past month, over 10 cases were reported in our area. Most of the victim were children, women and senior citizens.”
“A stray dog has been repeatedly attacking residents. earlier, we had complained to the ABC Centre in this regard but nothing was done to date. The corporation must take necessary steps to prevent the dog-bite incidents in the area at the earliest,” he said.
“We also want to highlight that some people fell on the ground and even fainted after they were bitten by stray canines in the past. We request the authorities to take immediate measures to provide us relief ,” said another resident.
