Dugri SHO faces music after firing on I-Day eve

Ludhiana, August 16

After the firing incident at the Phase 1 Dugri market in which two persons had suffered bullet injuries on the eve of Independence Day, Ludhiana Police Commissioner Kaustubh Sharma removed Dugri Station House Officer (SHO) inspector Manjit Kaur from the post. She was transferred to the Police Lines and a departmental inquiry was initiated against her.

Notably, on Monday the SHO was placed under suspension but on Tuesday her suspension was revoked and she was given punishment by removing her from the SHO’s post. Kaur faced the music because despite a high alert in the city in view of the Independence Day, the SHO didn’t ensure adequate nakas in the police station jurisdiction.

The another reason SHO faced action is that chief minister Punjab Bhagwant Mann was also present in city on the eve of Independence Day and even police had claimed that adequate security arrangements were made in city but the firing incident brought bad name for the Ludhiana Commissionerate and raised

questions over the police claims of the security arrangements.

Sources said SHO pleaded that she had not enough force to erect nakas but when seniors checked, they found sufficient number of cops available with her.

No arrest was made in the incident. Both parties had yesterday also held a press meet and levelled allegations against each other.

Three SHOs shifted to Police Lines for dereliction of duty

The Commissioner of Police sent threeSHOs to the Police Lines for dereliction of duty. Action was taken against the thana heads for negligence of duty in connection with the security arrangements on Independence Day.

The SHOs who faced action are Kanwaljit Singh of the Police Division 8, Harpreet Singh of Sarabha Nagar, and Satpal of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

Satvir Singh and Rajinderpal have been posted as the new SHOs at Sarabha Nagar and PAU, respectively, while the orders for a new SHO for the Police Division 8 are expected to be released on Wednesday.

Sources said the SHOs did not adhere to the instructions of senior officials regarding the security arrangements in view of August 15 and also exhibited a lack of coordination with jawans of the paramilitary forces.