Dulquer on a roll
Dulquer Salmaan is all set to light up screens across the country with a power-packed slate of films in three different languages—each offering a fresh glimpse into the ever-evolving world of one of India’s most versatile stars. First is Aakasam...
Advertisement
Dulquer Salmaan is all set to light up screens across the country with a power-packed slate of films in three different languages—each offering a fresh glimpse into the ever-evolving world of one of India’s most versatile stars. First is Aakasam Lo Oka Tara in Telugu. Others include Malayalam film Kaantha and bilingual Tamil-Hindi project I’m Game.
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement