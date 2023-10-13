Dump near cremation ground a nuisance

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, October 12

Each day, the people are compelled to endure the consequences of the open garbage dump situated just near the entrance of the cremation ground in Subhash Nagar near Shivpuri. This problem has endured over the years because the Municipal Corporation has not yet taken steps to remove it from the road. This dump, located in close proximity to Buddha Nullah, not only emits a bad odour but also hinders the flow of traffic.

A group of residents and traders expressed their frustration regarding this garbage dump, which has been a source of annoyance for the community. During the previous assembly elections, local residents even called for the removal of this dump but to no avail.

What residents say The sewer line in our narrow street, also known as Chhote Samosyan Wali Gali, frequently becomes blocked. When it overflows, water enters our homes. We insist on urgently cleaning the sewer lines to prevent such troubles. There is a pressing need to upgrade the sewerage. —Krishna, a resident of Qila Mohalla The open garbage dump near the cremation ground has become a significant nuisance. It emits a foul stench and inconveniences the public. We demand the immediate removal of this dump from its current location. —Sharvan Kumar, from Daresi Road

Sarabjit Singh, a commuter, shared, “I’ve witnessed this dump for at least the past decade. Traffic jams are a common occurrence here due to the dump. We urgently request the removal of this garbage dump so that people and commuters can find relief.”

When Buddha Nullah swelled in July of this year, its polluted water reversed through the sewer system, accumulating on the main Shivpuri-Daresi Road within Ward 59 (as per the 2018 ward delimitation) for several days. This caused significant difficulties for local residents, shopkeepers, and commuters. Some shopkeepers had to close their businesses during this period. The area people are urging the MC to take necessary measures.

Additionally, Daresi Road and Shivpuri areas are plagued by severe traffic congestion and a shortage of parking spaces. The presence of dangling wires also poses a threat to public safety in various locations.

In Qila Mohalla, residents are grappling with several pressing issues that demand attention. Sunita, a resident, highlighted a significant problem with clogged sewers on SDP College Road and near a Dargah in Qila Mohalla. She stated, “We strongly urge the cleaning of the sewer lines. Several streetlights in our area are either missing or non-functional. These issues need to be addressed promptly.”

Furthermore, residents in this area lament the absence of a park and greenery. They also draw attention to the deteriorated condition of the old Lodhi Fort in Qila Mohalla, calling for government intervention in its renovation and maintenance. “Due to government apathy, the old fort has deteriorated into ruins,” a resident said.

In the 2018 elections, Prabhjot of the BJP emerged as the winner in Ward 59. She could not be contacted for her comments.