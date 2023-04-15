Dumping of untreated waste in sewer lines: Caught in the act, unit’s sewer connection snapped by Ludhiana MC

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 14

A joint team of Ludhiana Municipal Corporation and Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) caught a dyeing unit (Ramal dyeing) dumping untreated waste in MC sewer lines on Thursday night.

The team collected samples of the untreated waste on Thursday night and snapped the sewer connection of the unit on Friday.

MC Superintending Engineer (SE) Ravinder Garg and Executive Engineer Ranbir Singh said the illegal activity came to light when the joint team, led by MC SDO Kamal and PPCB SDO GS Channa, was conducting an inspection in the area to check dumping of untreated waste in sewer lines.

Officials said samples of untreated waste were collected from sewer lines and the unit. MC Executive Engineer Ranbir Singh said apart from snapping the sewer connection in the presence of PPCB Executive Engineer Samita on Friday, the MC has also recommended to the PPCB that legal action be taken against the unit.