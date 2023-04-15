Dumping of untreated waste in sewer lines: Caught in the act, unit’s sewer connection snapped by Ludhiana MC

Ludhiana, April 14
A joint team of Ludhiana Municipal Corporation and Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) caught a dyeing unit (Ramal dyeing) dumping untreated waste in MC sewer lines on Thursday night.
The team collected samples of the untreated waste on Thursday night and snapped the sewer connection of the unit on Friday.
MC Superintending Engineer (SE) Ravinder Garg and Executive Engineer Ranbir Singh said the illegal activity came to light when the joint team, led by MC SDO Kamal and PPCB SDO GS Channa, was conducting an inspection in the area to check dumping of untreated waste in sewer lines.
Officials said samples of untreated waste were collected from sewer lines and the unit. MC Executive Engineer Ranbir Singh said apart from snapping the sewer connection in the presence of PPCB Executive Engineer Samita on Friday, the MC has also recommended to the PPCB that legal action be taken against the unit.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad buried in UP’s Prayagraj amid heavy security
Asad and his accomplice Ghulam were shot dead in encounter w...
Sukhu becomes first Chief Minister to celebrate Himachal Day function at Lahaul Spiti’s Kaza along China border
Announces 3 pc DA for 2.15 lakh employees and 90,000 retiree...