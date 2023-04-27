Dumping of waste in Gill village pond: Two Ludhiana activists move National Green Tribunal

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 26

Two activists have filed a complaint with the National Green Tribunal (NGT), accusing government departments, private hotels and marriage palaces of contaminating the Gill village pond and degrading the environment.

The activists, Kapil Arora and Kuldeep Singh Khaira, claimed that the pond, located on the main Malerkotla Road, has turned into a dumping ground for garbage and other waste materials, leading to the contamination of both surface and groundwater. They also criticised the government departments concerned for allegedly neglecting the issue.

The activists have urged the NGT to take appropriate action to address the issue.