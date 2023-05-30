During surprise check, PPCB finds three dyeing units releasing untreated effluents

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 29

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) conducted a surprise check at the premises of various dyeing units of the city recently and found at least three industries allegedly violating the norms regarding the disposal of effluents. The PPCB took action against these units and imposed penalties.

To take strict action upon such habitual violators, several teams consisting of the officers of the Board were constituted by the Higher Officials of the Board and teams were sent to the various locations of the city to inspect the industries yesterday.

During yesterday’s inspection, it was found that some factories were causing pollution by discharging untreated coloured effluent into the fields.

The units that were found violating the norms include AV Processor, Kot Gangu Rai, Kohara, Ludhiana, Sukartik clothing Pvt Ltd, Seera village, Rahon Road, Ludhiana, and Parmeshwari Silk Mills.

The PPCB took action against these violating units as per law. The pollution control body appealed to industrialists to operate their pollution control devices effectively and to dispose of the treated effluent as well as hazardous waste scientifically.