Dust storm brings relief from heatwave

Ludhiana, June 19
A dust storm hit several parts of the city on Wednesday night, bringing slight relief from the heatwave conditions.
With mercury rising daily, people had confined themselves at home to stay away from the oppressive heat. However, the arrival of a sudden dust storm followed by cool winds brought some much needed respite from the blistering heat. People came out of their houses to have feel of the cool winds.
However, the storm also caused power outage in some areas in city.
“The power supply was cut and we went out of our houses to enjoy the cool winds. The power supply was resumed after half an hour,” said Raman Arora, a Haibowal resident.
