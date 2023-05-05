Dyeing industries play havoc, generate 131 MLD effluents

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, May 4

Sunday’s tragic incident of 11 deaths, including five of a family, due to a toxic gas leak from a roadside manhole at Giaspura here has again put spotlight on the gravity of pollution and its threat to public lives in the industrial hub of the state.

The impunity with which the environment was being polluted in the city was evident from the fact that at least 765 MLD (millions of litres per day or megalitres per day) wastewater was generated in the city since ages.

The figure could be much higher as this was the assessment made in the latest study conducted by the state government in 2020.

Of the total industrial effluent being generated daily, dyeing industries were generating the maximum of 131 MLD waste, followed by 6 MLD discharge from miscellaneous industries such as milk plants, garment washing units, breweries, beverage manufacturers, commercial establishments and service stations. Electroplating units were also flowing 0.5 MLD effluent discharge.

While 703 MLD capacity was being set up to treat 625 MLD domestic effluent discharge, 137 MLD, including 32 MLD by the industries concerned, treatment facilities were coming up for 134 MLD industrial effluent flow. Another 6 MLD treatment plants would take care of that much dairy waste effluent discharge.

To treat the heavy flow of effluents that had badly polluted the Buddha Nullah, an ambitious project to rejuvenate the seasonal tributary of the Sutlej, which runs almost parallel to the Sutlej through Ludhiana district, before ultimately merging with the river, was launched in December 2020.

This Rs 840-crore rejuvenation programme being executed under the Union Government’s AMRUT scheme, entails construction of new sewage treatment plants (STPs), pumping stations, effluent treatment plants (ETPs) for dairy complexes, rehabilitation of existing STPs, main pumping stations for abatement of pollution in the 47.55-km-long Buddha Nullah, of which 14-km passes through Ludhiana municipal limits and bisects the city into two parts.

The project also includes operation and maintenance for a period of 10 years on a DBOT basis.

To plug the effluent discharge and ensure that only treated domestic wastewater or fresh or storm water may flow into the nullah, the rejuvenation projecthas been planned to treat as much as 703 MLD of domestic effluent, 137 MLD of industrial emission, and 6 MLD of dairy waste discharge, with a total treatment capacity of 846 MLD against the estimated wastewater generation of 765 MLD.

Of the total 137 MLD industrial effluent treatment capacity under installation, the project in progress will treat 105 MLD discharge while the remaining 32 MLD will be treated by the respective industrial units at its own levels.

MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal said over 50 per cent of the total awarded amount had already been spent to achieve almost 80 per cent work for the rejuvenation of the nullah.

“Two new STPs of 285-MLD, upgrade of existing four STPs and MPS with 418-MLD capacity, three dyeing cluster CETPs of 105-MLD, two ETPs of 6-MLD, six intermediate pumping stations, 11,310-m-long interceptor pipelines to stop direct discharge of waste water into the nullah are among the major components of the project,” she said.

Separate inquiries underway

Except concluding that hydrogen sulphide gas leak could have caused the deaths, no clue of persons responsible for causing the Giaspura tragedy has yet been found. However, separate inquiries, including a magisterial inquiry, ordered by District Magistrate Surabhi Malik, which was being conducted by the SDM West, and another probe ordered by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) were still underway.