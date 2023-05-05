 Dyeing industries play havoc, generate 131 MLD effluents : The Tribune India

Dyeing industries play havoc, generate 131 MLD effluents

765 MLD wastewater flowing into sewer lines, open nullahs

Dyeing industries play havoc, generate 131 MLD effluents

The Giaspura tragedy has again highlighted the seriousness of pollution and its threat to public lives in the city. Ashwani Dhiman



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, May 4

Sunday’s tragic incident of 11 deaths, including five of a family, due to a toxic gas leak from a roadside manhole at Giaspura here has again put spotlight on the gravity of pollution and its threat to public lives in the industrial hub of the state.

The impunity with which the environment was being polluted in the city was evident from the fact that at least 765 MLD (millions of litres per day or megalitres per day) wastewater was generated in the city since ages.

The figure could be much higher as this was the assessment made in the latest study conducted by the state government in 2020.

Of the total industrial effluent being generated daily, dyeing industries were generating the maximum of 131 MLD waste, followed by 6 MLD discharge from miscellaneous industries such as milk plants, garment washing units, breweries, beverage manufacturers, commercial establishments and service stations. Electroplating units were also flowing 0.5 MLD effluent discharge.

While 703 MLD capacity was being set up to treat 625 MLD domestic effluent discharge, 137 MLD, including 32 MLD by the industries concerned, treatment facilities were coming up for 134 MLD industrial effluent flow. Another 6 MLD treatment plants would take care of that much dairy waste effluent discharge.

To treat the heavy flow of effluents that had badly polluted the Buddha Nullah, an ambitious project to rejuvenate the seasonal tributary of the Sutlej, which runs almost parallel to the Sutlej through Ludhiana district, before ultimately merging with the river, was launched in December 2020.

This Rs 840-crore rejuvenation programme being executed under the Union Government’s AMRUT scheme, entails construction of new sewage treatment plants (STPs), pumping stations, effluent treatment plants (ETPs) for dairy complexes, rehabilitation of existing STPs, main pumping stations for abatement of pollution in the 47.55-km-long Buddha Nullah, of which 14-km passes through Ludhiana municipal limits and bisects the city into two parts.

The project also includes operation and maintenance for a period of 10 years on a DBOT basis.

To plug the effluent discharge and ensure that only treated domestic wastewater or fresh or storm water may flow into the nullah, the rejuvenation projecthas been planned to treat as much as 703 MLD of domestic effluent, 137 MLD of industrial emission, and 6 MLD of dairy waste discharge, with a total treatment capacity of 846 MLD against the estimated wastewater generation of 765 MLD.

Of the total 137 MLD industrial effluent treatment capacity under installation, the project in progress will treat 105 MLD discharge while the remaining 32 MLD will be treated by the respective industrial units at its own levels.

MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal said over 50 per cent of the total awarded amount had already been spent to achieve almost 80 per cent work for the rejuvenation of the nullah.

“Two new STPs of 285-MLD, upgrade of existing four STPs and MPS with 418-MLD capacity, three dyeing cluster CETPs of 105-MLD, two ETPs of 6-MLD, six intermediate pumping stations, 11,310-m-long interceptor pipelines to stop direct discharge of waste water into the nullah are among the major components of the project,” she said.

Separate inquiries underway

Except concluding that hydrogen sulphide gas leak could have caused the deaths, no clue of persons responsible for causing the Giaspura tragedy has yet been found. However, separate inquiries, including a magisterial inquiry, ordered by District Magistrate Surabhi Malik, which was being conducted by the SDM West, and another probe ordered by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) were still underway.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Shimla Municipal Corporation election result: Congress wins big, wrests civic body from BJP

2
Delhi

Freak weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year, Himachal still receiving snow in May

3
Punjab

Main accused in kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambiyan murder case arrested in Jalandhar

4
Punjab

Thousands pay tributes to Parkash Singh Badal at his bhog ceremony

5
Patiala

Armed man shoots dead 45-year-old govt contractor in Patiala

6
Nation

Supreme Court closes case proceedings before it in view of registration of FIR on women wrestlers' complaints

7
Nation

Manipur violence: Government issues 'shoot at sight' orders

8
J & K

Technician killed, 2 pilots injured as Army helicopter crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district

9
Nation

Gangster Anil Dujana, accused in 18 murder cases, killed in encounter with UP Police

10
Delhi

Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Chilling video shows how gangster was pulled from prison cell and killed inside Tihar jail by rival gang members

Don't Miss

View All
Moderate fog was witnessed in Delhi reducing visibility
Delhi

Freak weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year, Himachal still receiving snow in May

20-yr-old girl gives lease of life to three
Chandigarh

Organ donation: 20-yr-old girl Amanjot gives lease of life to three

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and his second wife Amarjot
Pollywood

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and wife Amarjot

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor
Entertainment

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US
Diaspora

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab
Punjab

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada

At 25.7 °C, city witnesses coldest-ever day in May
Chandigarh

At 25.7°C, Chandigarh witnesses coldest-ever day in May

Top News

SC shuts proceedings on wrestlers’ plea

SC shuts proceedings on wrestlers' plea

Says demand for FIR met | Won’t monitor probe into allegatio...

Violence over quota row, ‘shoot at sight’ in Manipur

Violence over quota row, 'shoot at sight' in Manipur

Patna HC stays Bihar caste survey, setback for Nitish

Patna HC stays Bihar caste survey, setback for Nitish

No breakthrough in India-China LAC talks

No breakthrough in India-China LAC talks

Jaishankar, Lavrov discuss irritants due to West sanctions o...

Majithia case: 3 accused based in Canada yet to be arrested, extradition process underway, HC told

Majithia case: 3 accused based in Canada yet to be arrested, extradition process underway, HC told


Cities

View All

Farmers’ group arrested at Delhi border, KMSC threatens to block railway routes

Farmers’ group arrested at Delhi border, KMSC threatens to block railway routes

Irrigation Dept strives to increase area under canal system, over 100 channels restored

AAP MLA opposes school building in residential area

2 booked for extortion

Robbers on prowl in rural belt as cops look other way

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Admn to kickstart work on green corridors next week

Administration to kickstart work on green corridors next week

No takers for garbage collection from parks

Rs 12 cr paid in dues, GMADA withdraws notice to Beverly

CTU expands service on interstate routes

Draft sports policy submitted to Purohit

ED names Sisodia accused in excise ‘scam’ for 1st time

ED names Sisodia accused in excise 'scam' for 1st time

Graft case: No SC relief for DCW chief

Police spying on Kejriwal: AAP

Faridabad STPs not fully utilised, source of pollution

Teen dupes people using fake WhatsApp accounts, nabbed

2 from Sultanpur Lodhi shot in US

2 from Sultanpur Lodhi shot in US

Juvenile among 4 held for kidnapping six-month-old

Job promise not met, nat’l youth awardee meets Union Minister

In Kapurthala, 3.6 LMT grain bought

CM Mann to visit Hoshiarpur village today, routes diverted

SIT quizzes owner of JBR firm, PPCB Chief Engineer, others

SIT quizzes owner of JBR firm, PPCB Chief Engineer, others

MC finds another factory dumping untreated waste into sewer line

Four of vehicle thieves’ gang held, 11 mobikes recovered

11 test +ve for Covid in dist

Verify facts, submit action-taken report in two months, NGT orders joint panel

Man held for printing, supplying fake currency

Man held for printing, supplying fake currency

DC reviews four-laning of 29-km Sirhind road stretch

Shut integrated courses, say Punjabi varsity students

Four held with intoxicating tablets, opium

Hit by train, 35-yr-old dies