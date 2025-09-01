DT
Home / Ludhiana / Dyeing, printing units in Ludhiana ordered to shut amid flood risk

Dyeing, printing units in Ludhiana ordered to shut amid flood risk

DC issues immediate closure orders as STPs overflow; vigilance stepped up near Buddha Nullah
Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:46 PM Sep 01, 2025 IST
A chimney of a dyeing unit billowing out thick smoke in Ludhiana. Representative image/Tribune file
In view of the rising water levels and potential flood threat in Ludhiana, Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Committee, Himanshu Jain, on Monday ordered the immediate closure of all dyeing and printing units across key industrial areas of the city.

The directive follows a field visit by the DC and Municipal Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal to Chander Nagar Pulley and adjoining areas along the Buddha Nullah, where excessive rain has led to the overflow of sewage treatment plants (STPs), posing a threat to nearby low-lying areas.

“At this time, we cannot afford to be relaxed. To stop the reverse flow of STPs, we have ordered the dyeing industry to close the units until the flood-like situation improves,” said DC Jain.

“While the situation is under control for now, if the rains continue, the water in Buddha Nullah could overflow into low-lying areas,” he added.

The closure order applies to all dyeing units on Tajpur Road, Bahadurke Road, the Industrial Area, as well as units at Jalandhar Bypass and Samrala Chowk. All printing units citywide are also required to shut operations with immediate effect.

In addition, the DC inspected the Dhussi Bandh in Khaira Bet and directed the permanent deployment of administrative teams to monitor the situation.

