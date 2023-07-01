Dyeing unit issued notice for discharging untreated wastewater into street

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 30

The residents of Narinder Nagar near Samrala Chowk staged a protest against a scattered dyeing unit for allegedly discharging untreated wastewater into a street on Thursday night. Following a complaint, the Municipal Corporation (MC) issued a notice to the dyeing unit.

An MC official said the dyeing unit was temporarily closed after the incident.

The residents said the dark coloured effluent from the industry was discharged in the street last night due to which they were forced to mark a protest. They demanded that the MC and Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) take requisite action against the erring unit.

Harjeet Singh, a resident, said a thorough investigation into the functioning of the unit’s treatment plant should be conducted by the department concerned. The area residents have also demanded that the dyeing unit be shifted to some other location away from the residences.

Ranbir Singh, Executive Engineer of MC’s operation and maintenance (O&M) branch, said the civic body has issued a notice to the said dyeing unit staff, demanding an explanation regarding the matter. He said the MC is checking whether the unit violated any rules or not. If any violation is found, the PPCB will be asked to take requisite action.

He further said scattered dyeing units can discharge treated waste into MC’s sewer lines till March 31, 2024.