DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Dyers assn chief, 250 others booked for blocking national highway over power outages

Dyers assn chief, 250 others booked for blocking national highway over power outages

Action taken as bizmen, farmers staged a massive protest on Sept 14

article_Author
Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:54 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Industrialists hold a demonstration on a national highway in Ludhiana. File
Advertisement

The Police Commissionerate, Ludhiana, has registered a case against the president of the Punjab Dyers Association, along with 250 unidentified persons. The police took action as industrialists and farmers had blocked the national highway near Vardhman Chowk on September 14 over power outages faced by the industry.

The police have “secretly” registered a case against the protesters under Section 285 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Police Division 7.

Advertisement

On September 14, sore over the apathetic attitude of the state government towards the industry, industrialists had blocked the main Ludhiana-Chandigarh National Highway near Vardhman Chowk for about an hour.

Advertisement

The industrialists had maintained that it was the last resort they could think of as the state government had refused to listen to their genuine grievances. Starting from Samrala Chowk, buses and other vehicular traffic were diverted through alternative routes, leaving residents and commuters at the receiving end due to police barricading. All roads leading towards Vardhman Chowk were barricaded by the police and serpentine queues were witnessed all over for over an hour. The police were seen making way for ambulances stuck in traffic as roads were blocked.

As per the FIR registered by the police, it stated that Bobby Jindal, president of the Dyeing Association, along with around 250 persons, had staged a dharna on the highway at Vardhman Chowk, from 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm, due to which the movement of traffic was disrupted.

Advertisement

Bobby Jindal said he was not aware of the FIR as the police had not sent any intimidation about the same.

“Though the police have registered a case, after the protest, issue of power outage has been resolved,” he said.

Tajpur police post in-charge ASI Dinesh Kumar said a case had been registered against Bobby Jindal and others. Now Jindal would be asked to join investigation and his questioning would help the police to identify other suspects. After identifying the suspects, they would also be nominated in the case.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts