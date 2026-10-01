Dyers assn chief, 250 others booked for blocking national highway over power outages

The Police Commissionerate, Ludhiana, has registered a case against the president of the Punjab Dyers Association, along with 250 unidentified persons. The police took action as industrialists and farmers had blocked the national highway near Vardhman Chowk on September 14 over power outages faced by the industry.

The police have “secretly” registered a case against the protesters under Section 285 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Police Division 7.

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On September 14, sore over the apathetic attitude of the state government towards the industry, industrialists had blocked the main Ludhiana-Chandigarh National Highway near Vardhman Chowk for about an hour.

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The industrialists had maintained that it was the last resort they could think of as the state government had refused to listen to their genuine grievances. Starting from Samrala Chowk, buses and other vehicular traffic were diverted through alternative routes, leaving residents and commuters at the receiving end due to police barricading. All roads leading towards Vardhman Chowk were barricaded by the police and serpentine queues were witnessed all over for over an hour. The police were seen making way for ambulances stuck in traffic as roads were blocked.

As per the FIR registered by the police, it stated that Bobby Jindal, president of the Dyeing Association, along with around 250 persons, had staged a dharna on the highway at Vardhman Chowk, from 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm, due to which the movement of traffic was disrupted.

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Bobby Jindal said he was not aware of the FIR as the police had not sent any intimidation about the same.

“Though the police have registered a case, after the protest, issue of power outage has been resolved,” he said.

Tajpur police post in-charge ASI Dinesh Kumar said a case had been registered against Bobby Jindal and others. Now Jindal would be asked to join investigation and his questioning would help the police to identify other suspects. After identifying the suspects, they would also be nominated in the case.