Dyers warned of polluting pipelines

Ludhiana, May 15

The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation has taken strong note of polluted water being discharged by Punjab Dyers’ Association, Tajpur Road, in the MC’s sewer lines at Street 1, Vijay Nagar.

SDO MC Amritpal Singh said when he visited the area and was inspecting the pipelines, he was found hot, coloured water was oozing out from one of the lines. The temperature of the water was between 45-50 degrees. Today, when a team from the pollution control board and the MC got the water tested, it was found that a jetting machine pipe by Punjab Dyers Association was plugged in the sewer line through a deep manhole and it was being mixed with the MC lines, which was a criminal act. The MC officials said such kind of practice was not surprising on the part of the dyeing industry and authorities will take strong note of it

as it was spoiling the image of the MC.

