e-auction of 53 commercial sites under way by GLADA

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, December 16

The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) has made an offer for the sale of 53 booths, shop-cum-offices (SCOs), shop-cum-flats (SCFs) and one institutional site through e-auction. The e-auction, which had commenced on December 11, will close on December 20 at 1 pm.

Eligibility fee for various properties Bidders will have to deposit an eligibility fee of Rs 1 lakh for booths and shops, Rs 3 lakh for shop-cum-flats (SCFs) and two per cent of total reserve price for shop-cum-offices (SCOs) and the institutional site.

The properties put on the block for sale include nine booths, each measuring 22.69 square yards in Dugri Phase II, four booths with an area of 33.33 square yards each in Dugri Phases II and III and Dugri bypass and five booths with an area of 22.69 square yards each in Sector 38. In addition, eight SCOs in Dugri Phase II, III and bypass (area 222.22 square yards each), one SCO on Old Jail Road, Near Civil Hospital (area 231 square yards) are also up for sale in the auction.

As per the offer documents, nine SCFs in Sector 32-A (231 square yards each), five SCFs each in Sector 39 and Dugri Phase II Urban Estate (121 square yards and 158.58 square yards, respectively) and seven shops (33.33 square yards each) on Old Jail Road would be sold through the e-auction.

An offer has also been made for the sale of one institutional site with an area of 4571.55 square yards in Dugri Phase II Urban Estate. The prime institutional site adjoins Greenland School and its reserve price has been fixed at Rs 18,381 per square yard.