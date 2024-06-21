e-governance workshop for improved public services

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 20

For giving a push to digitalisation, an e-governance assessment workshop was held under the World Bank and AIIB co-funded by Punjab Municipal Services Improvement Project (PMSIP) at Zone D office of Municipal Corporation (MC) on Wednesday.

The workshop was held under the chairmanship of MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi.

Urban development and technology experts from World Bank, including Shashank Jayakumar, Navika Chaudhary, Graham Colclough from Scotland (through VC), Johnston Yoon from South Korea (through VC), conducted the workshop.

An assessment of Ludhiana's ongoing digital initiatives was undertaken and priorities for the next few years were identified. These included waste management, water and wastewater management and transport and mobility etc. The consultants also shared some case studies from European and Korean cities.

Based on these detailed discussions, a roadmap and vision for Smart City transformation for Ludhiana MC will be developed and implemented under the PMSIP project. The main objective of the roadmap and vision is to enhance service delivery to citizens and improve urban e-governance. MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said the MC is working to encourage digitisation and e-governance in the office.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.