e-governance workshop for improved public services

Ludhiana, June 20
For giving a push to digitalisation, an e-governance assessment workshop was held under the World Bank and AIIB co-funded by Punjab Municipal Services Improvement Project (PMSIP) at Zone D office of Municipal Corporation (MC) on Wednesday.
The workshop was held under the chairmanship of MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi.
Urban development and technology experts from World Bank, including Shashank Jayakumar, Navika Chaudhary, Graham Colclough from Scotland (through VC), Johnston Yoon from South Korea (through VC), conducted the workshop.
An assessment of Ludhiana's ongoing digital initiatives was undertaken and priorities for the next few years were identified. These included waste management, water and wastewater management and transport and mobility etc. The consultants also shared some case studies from European and Korean cities.
Based on these detailed discussions, a roadmap and vision for Smart City transformation for Ludhiana MC will be developed and implemented under the PMSIP project. The main objective of the roadmap and vision is to enhance service delivery to citizens and improve urban e-governance. MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said the MC is working to encourage digitisation and e-governance in the office.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In big setback for Arvind Kejriwal, trial court bail order not to be given effect till High Court hears ED's petition against release
ED moves Delhi High Court challenging bail granted to Arvind...
Punjab man dies tragically in Italy; employer dumps him on road after his arm gets severed by heavy farm machinery
PM Meloni calls Singh's death an ‘inhuman act’ and a ‘barbar...
Delhi water crisis: Atishi to begin indefinite hunger strike at noon
Water demand has increased as the National Capital is facing...