E-learning studio opened for farmers

Our Correspondent

Raikot, September 27

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik inaugurated the second Farmer E-Learning Studio at Raikot on Wednesday.

The district administration called upon farmers of the region to make optimum use of knowledge banks available at the studio. Bayer Crop Science Limited has opened the studio on the premises of m/s Hari Chand and Sons at Grain Market here.

Addressing farmers after inaugurating the studio, the DC said up-to-date knowledge on various fields of agriculture would be made available to all registered members according to their needs.

She urged the farmers to make optimum use of the available information to enhance their income. She also told them to choose crop patterns, keeping in view the depleting level of groundwater and degradation of the topmost fertile layer of soil and overall environmental deterioration.