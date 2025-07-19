DT
PT
Home / Ludhiana / E-Sewa: Councillors to verify citizen service applications online

E-Sewa: Councillors to verify citizen service applications online

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:54 PM Jul 19, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Taking various initiatives for providing online services to residents, now routine applications such as residence certificate, caste (SC, BC/OBC) certificate, income certificate, EWS certificate and old age pension certificate will be verified online through e-sewa portal. The patwaris concerned will send online applications to councillors for verification, thus enabling them to verify applications of persons staying in their wards online through e-Sewa (e-services) portal or WhatsApp chatbot No 9855501076.

The Municipal Corporation (MC) and district administration organised a special training session for councillors to impart knowledge regarding online verification of citizen applications under e-sewa (e-services) portal.

The training session was held under the chairmanship of Mayor Inderjit Kaur at the MC’s Zone D office. Councillors, including Nandini Jairath, Amrit Varsha Rampal, Gurpreet Singh Babbal, Ruchi Gulati, Pushpinder Bhanot, Sunil Moudgill, Mehak Tinna, Rohit Sikka, Sharanjit Kaur, Suman Verma, Komal Preet, Nirmal Singh Kaira, Kashmir Kaur, Dilraj Singh, Anita Sharma and Narinder Bhardwaj, participated in the training session.

Zonal Commissioner (Zone D) Jasdev Singh Sekhon was among others present during the session.

The training was held by a technical team comprising district technical coordinator Sohan Singh, additional district information technical manager Kanwaljeet Singh and network engineer Rishipal, among others.

The Mayor said under the initiative taken by the state government, the councillors would verify the citizen applications through an online system, which further streamlines the process to deliver services in a seamless manner.

