Early detection of condition can prevent eyesight loss, say doctors

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 17

“The world is bright, save your sight,” say organisers of events being organised during the World Glaucoma Week that will conclude on Saturday.

“Glaucoma, identified as the ‘silent thief of eyesight’, causes irreparable harm to eyesight and slowly damage the eyes permanently. But a patient can preserve his vision and prevent eyesight loss if the condition is detected at an early stage,” said Fatehgarh Panj Grayiyan SMO Dr Rajesh Garg, an ophthalmologist at Civil Hospital, while interacting with residents during events held during the week that commenced on March 12.

Free screening camps, workshops and seminars were held at various places for spreading awareness about the causes and consequences of glaucoma on the occasion.

Dr Garg appreciated the fact that office-bearers and activists of various organisations had come forward to continue the awareness campaign further in their respective areas.

He said volunteers and healthcare workers, including optometrists, ASHA workers, private practitioners and social activists, were sensitised on the subject with an intent to identify patients and facilitate their treatment.

Severe headache, frequent eye pain, nausea, blurred vision, halos or coloured rings around lights and eye redness were cited among the symptoms of glaucoma, which should not be ignored according to ophthalmologists.