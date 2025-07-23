DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Ludhiana / Early diagnosis of Kawasaki disease can reduce risk of cardiac complications

Early diagnosis of Kawasaki disease can reduce risk of cardiac complications

article_Author
Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:57 AM Jul 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dr Puneet A Pooni
Advertisement

DR Puneet A Pooni, Professor and Head of the Department of Paediatrics at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), shares her insights on Kawasaki disease, a rare condition that causes inflammation in the blood vessels and primarily affects children under five, in conversation with Manav Mander.

Advertisement

n What is Kawasaki disease?

Kawasaki disease is the most common cause of acquired heart disease in children. It is a form of vasculitis, meaning inflammation of the blood vessels. Though serious, most children can fully recover if treated promptly. Also known as Kawasaki syndrome or mucocutaneous lymph node syndrome, the disease causes inflammation in the walls of small to medium-sized blood vessels throughout the body, often involving the coronary arteries, which supply oxygen-rich blood to the heart.

Advertisement

n What causes it?

Kawasaki disease occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks the blood vessels. The exact cause remains unknown. Researchers suspect a combination of genetic factors and environmental triggers such as infections. It is important to note that Kawasaki disease is not contagious and children cannot pass it on to others.

Advertisement

n What are the symptoms of the disease?

Kawasaki disease is suspected if fever persists beyond 5 days with no focus and along with any four of the five criteria, though in a typical KD all criteria may not be met. The most common symptoms include lymph node swelling in the neck, strawberry tongue, oral ulcers, redness in eyes without eye discharge, rash on skin, which can be transient, some swelling of hands or feet, and later peeling of skin on hands or feet or anal region may occur.

n What complications can the disease cause?

The disease can affect the coronary arteries, leading to bulging or thinning of the arterial walls and increasing the risk of blood clots. If untreated, this may result in a heart attack or internal bleeding. Kawasaki disease can also impact the brain and nervous system, immune system and the digestive tract.

n What is the recommended treatment?

Aspirin is needed for a few weeks or as long as the heart vessels are involved and the child requires frequent echocardiography. Early intervention—ideally within 10 days of fever onset—is essential to reduce the risk of cardiac complications.

n Has DMCH launched any special initiative for Kawasaki disease?

Yes, the DMCH has introduced a dedicated Kawasaki disease clinic, held every second Saturday at the Paediatric OPD. The clinic focuses on early diagnosis and standardised treatment. Prompt treatment within the first 10 days using IVIG significantly lowers the risk of long-term heart damage. Our goal is to ensure that no child suffers due to delayed diagnosis.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts