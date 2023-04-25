Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Students of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, celebrated Earth Day recently. The celebrations were intended to bring about a heightened awareness of the importance of environmental conservation among students, who were exposed to meticulously planned activities to inspire and motivate them to do their part in preserving the delicate ecosystem we call home. The celebrations encompassed a kaleidoscope of activities like designing imprints, making water bowls for birds, poster-making on home composting, segregation of wastes, etc.

Shri Harkrishan Sahib Public School

To mark World Earth Day celebrations at Shri Harkrishan Sahib Public School, a speech dedicated to the occasion and its importance was given at the morning assembly. Later, a poem recitation competition was held on the same theme, followed by an inter-house poster-making competition. School director Ramandeep Sehgal and principal Poonam Sharma appreciated the efforts of students.

Two-day ICSSR seminar

GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar, organised an ICSSR-sponsored seminar on the theme ‘Exploring the glorious past, promising present and future roadmap to Vishwaguru India’. The resource persons for the two-day seminar were associate professor RC Sharma from Dr BR Ambedkar University, New Delhi, Khushvinder Kumar, principal, MM Modi College, Patiala, Prof Gaurav Singh of Central University of Haryana, Prof Arbind Kumar Jha of School of Education at IGNOU and Jaspal Singh, assistant professor at Directorate of Distance Education, University of Jammu. College principal Pargat Singh Garcha welcomed the resource persons and said the students would learn a lot from them.

Plantation drive

Sahnewal: On the occasion of World Earth Day, a special effort was made by Tagore International School, Sahnewal, to preserve the environment. The school took up the responsibility of planting saplings to create awareness on environmental protection and spread the message of saving the planet. All students were especially encouraged to participate in the campaign. /OC