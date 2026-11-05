Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Ludhiana / Earthen diyas shine, bring cheer to potters

Earthen diyas shine, bring cheer to potters

article_Author
Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:08 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A woman gives final touches to hatris ahead of Diwali in Ludhiana.
Advertisement

With Diwali just around the corner, markets across the city have started buzzing with festive activity.

Amid the glitter of decorative lights and modern decorative items, the earthen diya, which was the staple decoration for the festival, continues to remain an integral part of the festivities and bring cheer to humble potters. Hatri, which is used during Diwali prayers, also continues to maintain its significance.

Advertisement

Even as the demand for diyas and hatris has picked up, only a handful of potter families in the city are now engaged in the age-old craft. With orders brimming, they are working round the clock, giving final touches to thousands of diyas and hatris that will illuminate homes during the festival.

Advertisement

Potter Sunita Devi, busy arranging freshly baked diyas, delved into the importance of the festival for their livelihood.

“Diwali festivities are the most important season for us. We start preparing diyas months in advance. Though the number of potters has reduced and competition from machine-made products has increased, many people still prefer traditional clay diyas for worshipping,” she said.

Advertisement

A potter based in Ghumar Mandi said the festive season brings much-needed business for artisan families.

“We wait for this time of the year. Sales during Diwali help us sustain ourselves for several months. The demand for diyas and hatris has been good so far, and we hope it will increase further in the coming days,” he added.

Residents say they prefer the earthen diyas over machine-made products.

City resident Neha Sharma said, “Lighting earthen diyas is an essential part of our Diwali celebrations. Buying them directly from local potters keeps the tradition alive and helps the families who depend on this craft for their livelihood.”

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts