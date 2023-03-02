Easy wins for Rhinos, Shinning Willows

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 1

Shinning Willows and Rhinos recorded easy wins in the ongoing 6th Kundanites Premier League (KPL) being organised by the Kundan Vidya Mandir Alumni Association in collaboration with Kundan Vidya Mandir at KVM, Civil Lines ground here on Wednesday.

Shinning Willows beat 88 Rockers by six wickets while Rhinos defeated Cricninjas by five wickets.

Shinning Willows won the toss and opted to field. They restricted 88 Rockers to a modest total of 61 runs for six in 10 overs. Rakesh and Raman contributed 26 and 16 runs, respectively. For Shining Willows, Devish captured three wickets for 15 runs and Himanshu got two for six.

Shinning Willows achieved the target in just 6.4 overs after losing four wickets in which the Devish scored 27 runs and Nikhil chipped in with 13 runs, while for the losing side, Raman and Rishi scalped one wicket each.

In the second match of the day, Cricninjas opting to bat first after winning the toss, made 98 runs for the loss of five wickets. Anshul and Tanishq were the main contributors, scoring 26 runs each.

In reply, Rhinos scored 101 runs after losing five wickets with three balls to spare. Ashwyn Sood made 50 runs off 29 balls while Kashish faced 10 balls and contributed 23 runs to help their side stitch up the victory.