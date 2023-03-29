Eatery found serving hookah to youth, 2 booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 28

The Sarabha Nagar police yesterday registered a case against the owner and manager of Pablo restaurant in BRS Nagar here for serving hookah to youngsters.

The suspects have been identified as owner Jasmeet Singh and manager Akshit Bhalla. ASI Jagjit Singh said a tip-off was received that the restaurant serves hookah to its clients and in lieu, it charges hefty amounts of money.

The ASI said during the raid, a hookah was seized from the restaurant. Now, CCTV cameras of the eatery were being scanned to get any clue about the illegal practice.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu had banned hookah in restaurants and beer bars. However, some eateries in the city are openly flouting the norms. Interestingly, some restaurants have also been assuring their clients that the police would not conduct any raid and in lieu, they charge a lot of money from them.

Sources said now, the top cop had strictly reiterated to all SHOs and crime wings to ensure that no restaurant serves hookah, tobacco products or liquor to yougsters and they had been directed to take immediate action in such cases.