Eatery found serving hookah to youth, 2 booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 28

The Sarabha Nagar police yesterday registered a case against the owner and manager of Pablo restaurant in BRS Nagar here for serving hookah to youngsters.

The suspects have been identified as owner Jasmeet Singh and manager Akshit Bhalla. ASI Jagjit Singh said a tip-off was received that the restaurant serves hookah to its clients and in lieu, it charges hefty amounts of money.

The ASI said during the raid, a hookah was seized from the restaurant. Now, CCTV cameras of the eatery were being scanned to get any clue about the illegal practice.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu had banned hookah in restaurants and beer bars. However, some eateries in the city are openly flouting the norms. Interestingly, some restaurants have also been assuring their clients that the police would not conduct any raid and in lieu, they charge a lot of money from them.

Sources said now, the top cop had strictly reiterated to all SHOs and crime wings to ensure that no restaurant serves hookah, tobacco products or liquor to yougsters and they had been directed to take immediate action in such cases.

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral
Delhi

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message
Sports

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours
Trending

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she’d been searching for in ‘obscure’ Punjab village
Trending

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she'd been searching for in 'obscure' Punjab village

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem
Science Technology

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem

Amritpal Singh’s selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt
Trending

Amritpal Singh's selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt

Fly from Hisar to eight destinations by Sept
Haryana

Fly from Hisar to eight destinations by September

PM praises parents of youngest organ donor
Amritsar

PM praises parents of youngest organ donor

