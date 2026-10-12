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Home / Ludhiana / EC denies use of Bhagat Singh’s photo in Ludhiana East voter roll, says claim incorrect

EC denies use of Bhagat Singh’s photo in Ludhiana East voter roll, says claim incorrect

To back up the denial, the Punjab CEO’s office released an excerpt of the final voter roll in which the entry in question appears at serial number 422

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Jupinderjit Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:03 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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The electoral roll prior to revision (L), and post revision (R).
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The Election Commission today rejected as “incorrect” the claim that a photograph of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh was used against an elector’s entry in the voter roll of the Ludhiana East Assembly constituency.

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anindita Misra said the claim was categorically false. “Regarding the photo of Shaheed-e-Azam S Bhagat Singh ji against the entry of an elector in Ludhiana East constituency, it is categorically stated that the same is incorrect,” she said.

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To back up the denial, the CEO’s office released an excerpt of the final voter roll in which the entry in question appears at serial number 422.

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Background

The controversy erupted on Sunday when Congress MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring posted on X that a photograph of Bhagat Singh had been placed against a voter’s name in the Ludhiana East roll. He said it appeared at serial number 422 in the roll for polling booth number 38. He demanded an impartial inquiry and public disclosure of its findings.

Former Ludhiana East MLA Sanjay Talwar, also of the Congress, had earlier raised the issue and demanded a review of the rolls at all 235 polling booths in the constituency.

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