Echocardiography at Civil Hospital boon for patients

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, October 6

The echocardiography service provided at Civil Hospital has received good response in the district. Specialists from Dayanand Medical College and Hospital visit hospital every Saturday to impart services. The timings for the same are 11 am to 1 pm.

It is after a gap of four years that the service has been re-started at the hospital with the help of DMCH specialists.

Every week nearly 20-25 patients are availing this service which is available at a nominal fee of Rs 250 while in private healthcare it costs between Rs 2000-2500.

Civil Surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur said the facility has provided boon for the admitted patients who cannot afford to get their eco done from outside due to high rates.

Senior Medical Officer Dr Harinder Sood said the service has received very good response from the patients and nearly 20-25 patients are getting the eco done every week.

“It was last in 2019 that the service was provided at the hospital but after the radiologist was transferred, the service was stopped due to lack of specialist. Now once again the service has been started under the scheme in which specialist and super specialists from private hospitals come to impart their services at government hospitals,” said Dr Sood.

A patient admitted at Civil Hospital said he was happy to know that echocardiography was available at the Civil Hospital. “I got the appointment in advance and got my echo done at a very nominal fee,” he said.

An echocardiogram help diagnose and monitor certain heart conditions. It checks the structure of the heart and surrounding blood vessels, analysing how blood flows through them and accessing the pumping chambers of the heart.