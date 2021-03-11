'Ectopia-2022' begins at DMCH

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 12

Three-day cultural festival ‘Ectopia-2022’ began today at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital. The theme of the fest this year is ‘Andromeda’. Five MBBS batches from 2017 to 2021 will be participating in the event.

Secretary Prem Kumar Gupta, in his message, said the managing society of the DMCH encourages students to be all-rounders and excel in academics as well as events such as ‘Andromeda’ which develops their overall personality.

Principal Sandeep Puri, who is also the chairperson of the DMCH cultural committee, said Ectopia-2022 was personally close to his heart and with every passing year, it is presented in a new form and on different theme, with more exciting and thrilling performances.

Dr Dinesh Jain, secretary of the cultural committee, and Dr Shibba Takkar, a member of the committee, extended congratulations to participants who enjoyed the three-day grand festival with enthusiasm.

A prize distribution ceremony for the athletics meet was also organised. Prizes were distributed for the category of relay, tug of war, shot-put, 100m race, 200m race, 400m race, bench press, table tennis, volleyball, tennis and badminton.

Best sportsperson title was awarded to Avi Sharma of batch 2017 (men) and Pooja of batch 2017 (women).

Various events such as t-shirt slogan writing, hair and make-up, face painting, mask art, best out of waste, pot painting and PC gaming were also organised.