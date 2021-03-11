'Ectopia-2022' begins at DMCH

Ludhiana, May 12
Three-day cultural festival ‘Ectopia-2022’ began today at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital. The theme of the fest this year is ‘Andromeda’. Five MBBS batches from 2017 to 2021 will be participating in the event.
Secretary Prem Kumar Gupta, in his message, said the managing society of the DMCH encourages students to be all-rounders and excel in academics as well as events such as ‘Andromeda’ which develops their overall personality.
Principal Sandeep Puri, who is also the chairperson of the DMCH cultural committee, said Ectopia-2022 was personally close to his heart and with every passing year, it is presented in a new form and on different theme, with more exciting and thrilling performances.
Dr Dinesh Jain, secretary of the cultural committee, and Dr Shibba Takkar, a member of the committee, extended congratulations to participants who enjoyed the three-day grand festival with enthusiasm.
A prize distribution ceremony for the athletics meet was also organised. Prizes were distributed for the category of relay, tug of war, shot-put, 100m race, 200m race, 400m race, bench press, table tennis, volleyball, tennis and badminton.
Best sportsperson title was awarded to Avi Sharma of batch 2017 (men) and Pooja of batch 2017 (women).
Various events such as t-shirt slogan writing, hair and make-up, face painting, mask art, best out of waste, pot painting and PC gaming were also organised.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court refuses to postpone NEET-PG-22 examination, says would affect patient care
The examination is scheduled for May 21
Gyanvaapi mosque issue reaches Supreme Court as urgent petition seeks stay on it
Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi mentions the petition against ...
Chintan Shivir: Congress says ‘one family one ticket’ proposal being discussed
The party is also considering capping at 5 years holding of ...
Kashmiri Pandits working under PM's rehabilitation package in Valley stage protests after Rahul Bhat's killing
Terrorists killed Rahul Bhat in a government office during w...
Environment for ‘fruitful, constructive dialogue’ with India not there: Pakistan Foreign Office
The remarks by Foreign Office spokesman Asim Iftikhar come i...