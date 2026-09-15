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Home / Ludhiana / ED questions GLADA chief Vikas Hira for over 9 hours, seeks more records in RPIL case

ED questions GLADA chief Vikas Hira for over 9 hours, seeks more records in RPIL case

He was asked to produce records related to Ritesh Properties and Industries Ltd (RPIL), now known as Hampton Sky Realty Limited, which is linked to AAP minister Sanjeev Arora

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 10:07 PM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority. File photo
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Officiating Chief Administrator of Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA), Vikas Hira, was interrogated by ED officials for more than nine hours on Tuesday.

Hira, a 2016-batch PCS officer, took charge of GLADA about two months ago. He was asked to produce records related to Ritesh Properties and Industries Ltd (RPIL), now known as Hampton Sky Realty Limited, which is linked to AAP minister Sanjeev Arora.

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Hira reached the ED office around 10.20 am with the documents sought by the agency, and the interrogation largely focused on those records. Before leaving around 7.30 pm, he was asked to furnish additional related documents within another 10 days or so.

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Prior to Hira, IAS officer and former GLADA chief administrator Kanwal Preet Brar had also been interrogated regarding approvals granted to RPIL without following the agreement requiring the development and sale of 50 per cent of the industrial plots first.

Under the policy, GLADA was required to obtain documentary evidence —including sale deeds, transfer records or other supporting documents — showing that 50 per cent of the land had been developed and sold as industrial plots, as stipulated in the agreement with Department of Industries. Only after this condition was met could the remaining land be used for residential development.

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However, sources said the department accepted only a self-undertaking and did not obtain documentary proof that the requirement had actually been implemented on the ground.

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