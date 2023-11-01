ED raids at multiple locations

Ludhiana. October 31
An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team conducted raids in old areas of the city today. The raids were in relation to the drug case involving Akshay Chhabra. They conducted raids at several locations including Dal Bazaar, sources said. At 7 am, the ED team reached the house of a money exchanger. They continued their search at his residence and office until later in the evening, as per the information.The ED teams also checked some shops in Gurmandi. Sources suggest that the ED suspects a partnership between Akshay Chhabra, the main suspect in the drug case, and the money exchanger.
Akshay Chhabr was earlier arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). A number of liquor shops where he had allegedly investments worth a few crores were sealed by NCB earlier this year.
