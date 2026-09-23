ED raids residence of Punjab minister Hardeep Mundian’s nephew in Sahnewal

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials raided the residence of Gurpreet Singh Prince, nephew of AAP minister Hardeep Singh Mundian, on Wednesday. The search operation began around 2.30 pm and was still underway at the time of filing this report.

Panic gripped residents as ED sleuths, accompanied by police personnel, arrived at Prince’s house to conduct the search.

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Well-placed sources said Prince was often seen with his uncle at public events. “Prince lives in a 100-sq-yard house located behind Cabinet Minister Mundian’s office. His wife works at Tata Steel in Dhanansu. He was set to move permanently to New Zealand in about a week, so the raid has come as a shock to everyone in Sahnewal,” said a person close to the family.

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Sources added that while Prince’s house is small, the entire colony where it is located was allegedly developed by the minister, who also owns a farmhouse there. “Prince was always with the minister and allegedly handled all his money matters and business. Raids are being conducted on relatives of Mundian, who is currently the Revenue Minister of Punjab,” the source said.