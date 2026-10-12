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Home / Ludhiana / ED summons Ludhiana CP Swapan Sharma on October 19 in alleged fake forensic report case

ED summons Ludhiana CP Swapan Sharma on October 19 in alleged fake forensic report case

Punjab CM Mann had trashed the alleged video claiming it was AI generated

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Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:12 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma to appear at its Chandigarh office on October 19 in connection with an alleged fake forensic report case. ED officials confirmed the development.

According to available information, Sharma has been summoned in connection with allegations that he had met some experts in Gurugram for creating a fake forensic and cyber analysis reports on an alleged controversial video involving Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann stating that it was AI generated.

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The video, which allegedly showed Mann splashing alcohol on pictures of Sikh Gurus, went viral on social media in June.

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Following the controversy, Mann appeared before the Akal Takht and maintained that he was not the person seen in the video, claiming that it was an AI-generated clip.

Gurugram Police had arrested two men, Arun Mehandru (25) and Ankit (25), for allegedly conspiring to prepare forged forensic and cyber analysis reports in connection with the video.

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Subsequently, another video surfaced that allegedly showed CP Swapan Sharma sitting with two persons in Gurugram. Opposition leaders raised allegations that a “settlement” had been reached to facilitate the preparation of a fake forensic report.

The ED summons to Sharma, an IPS officer, requires his personal appearance at its Chandigarh office on October 19, 2026. The case is linked to an FIR registered by Gurugram Police and the arrests of the two men over the alleged fabrication of forensic and cyber analysis reports concerning the viral video.

Despite repeated attempts, Sharma could not be contacted for his comments.

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