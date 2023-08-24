 Education Department's tall claims fall flat as tragedy strikes Baddowal school : The Tribune India

Education Department's tall claims fall flat as tragedy strikes Baddowal school

An injured teacher being taken to a hospital in Baddowal. ASHWANI DHIMAN



Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, August 23

In a tragic incident occurred today, a teacher of Government Senior Secondary School, Baddowal, lost her life while three more sustained injuries when the roof of the staff room of the school, where they were sitting, collapsed.

The incident has put a question mark on the functioning of the Education Department, which, after a thorough survey had submitted the list of schools which were unsafe, following the floods in the recent past. But the name of the Baddowal school was not on the list. At present, a construction was going on at the institute to make it a ‘School of Eminence’.

It created a panic among the teachers and students. It was only after disaster management teams reached the scene that the injured were taken out from under the debris.

“After the second-floor collapsed, the roof of the first floor also fell down,” said a teacher.

It has also exposed how unsafe buildings of government schools are, which need the attention of the authorities. While the state government claims to replicate Singapore or Delhi education model in Punjab, the reality remains that the school buildings are not even safe to provide safety to the teachers and students.

DEO Dimple Madan said she had ordered for a probe into the matter.

In July, after the flood fury in the region, the government had asked DEOs to get a survey of government school buildings that were unsafe conducted. Following which, a detailed report was submitted to the authorities and on the list, boundary walls of many schools were found to be “unsafe” by the District Education Department.

One of the former principals of the school was also instrumental in getting the survey conducted. “But she never noticed that her own school building was unsafe or unfit and in this rainy season only, the construction work to make it a ‘School of Eminence’ started. Who should be held responsible for the tragedy?”, asked a teacher at the school.

“What was the fault of the teacher who lost her life? There are approximately 30 teachers and 700 students in the school and anything could have happened to them during the tragedy,” rued a non-teaching staff member at the school.

DC marks magisterial probe into incident

DC Surabhi Malik has ordered a magisterial probe into the incident. She has constituted a four-member team, including SDM (west) as the chairman, SSP, Mulanpur Dakha, Executive Engineer, PWD, and DEO (Secondary) as its members. The committee has told to submit a detailed report on the incident in seven days.

Not on list of unsafe schools

The roof collapse incident has put a question mark on the functioning of the Education Department, which, after a thorough survey had submitted the list of schools which were unsafe, following the floods in the recent past. But the name of GSSS, Baddowal, was not on the list.

