Edu institutions wear deserted look as students return home

As tension rose between India and Pakistan, prior to the ceasefire this evening, classes at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) were suspended and hostellers were observed vacating their rooms to return home. The campuses of both universities wore a deserted look.

The PAU has suspended classes till May 14, while the GADVASU until May 12. Examinations were underway at both the universities but were postponed until further orders. Although, a ceasefire was announced both the universities said they would continue to follow the previous issued orders.

Jasleen, an undergraduate programme student at the PAU, said she was from Patiala and there was no point in staying on the campus as all the students were going home and the exams had been postponed. “My family wants me to return in this tough situation so that everyone can be together,” said she.

A postgraduate student from Kashmir, who wished not to be named, said she was staying put. “Although I wanted to return home, but my family insisted on staying back as they think I am safer here. A few more PG students are staying back so, I have company,” she added.

Ishwar, a student from the GADVASU, who is a hosteller and hails from Haryana, said his family was asking him to come back since last week, but now that the university has declared that the exams have been postponed, it is better to go back home and be with the family.

A spokesperson from the PAU said that since classes had been suspended a majority of the students were going home. Those who wished to stay back were being looked after with the utmost care. As of now, exams have also been suspended, he said.