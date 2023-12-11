Education Department asks disbursing officers to submit salary bills of teachers online

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 10

To nullify the ongoing strike by the clerical staff in all the government departments in Punjab, the Education Department, through the District Education Officers, has asked Drawing and Disbursing Officers to send the salary bills of the teachers online for the month of November so that the salaries could be released. As 10 days of December have passed, the teachers are not able to get the salaries for the month of November due to the strike.

Talking to The Tribune, one of the principals of a senior secondary school, periphery area said a message regarding this is circulated among the principals that online bills be uploaded with the respective department so that salaries of teachers could be released. “It is written in the message that whoever fails to send the bills or request if the budget is not sufficient, will invite departmental action. A show cause notice will be served to the person who fails to send the details. The forms and entire bill information was to be sent till yesterday,” said the principal.

While a senior teacher at Government School, Jawahar Nagar camp, said the strike could continue for long but that doesn’t mean we should not be given the salaries. “The entire finances are disturbed as we have not got the salary till date. We plan the monthly budget as per the salaries and our helpers, milk men, tutors of our wards and others are not going to understand that we have not got the salaries. The entire circle is disturbed due to the strike,” they said.

It may be mentioned here that the strike of clerical staff is on since November 6 and it is not just the Education Office which is suffering but functioning of all the departments is disturbed due to the ongoing strike as files are not being cleared in offices.

The District Education Officer, Dimple Madan, said these orders came from the Secretary Education. “There are a total 345 DDOs in Ludhiana and almost all of them have submitted the online information. We are hopeful that salaries will be released soon,” said Madan.