Education department fails to achieve enrollment targets despite tall claims

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, April 10

Ever since the AAP government came to power, its focus has been on converting government schools into model schools so that more students chose government facilities over the private ones. Special ephasis was put on enrolling students in government schools and for this, the idea of School of Eminence and School of Happiness was conceived. But when you compare admission records, the government’s tall claims fall flat as fewer students took admission in government schools this year.

The updated enrollment data (Secondary) on ePunjab as on April 8 shows that this time, enrollment slumped by 29.4 per cent in the state. Last year, about 14,20,675 students took admission in secondary classes but this year, the number has come down to 10,03,195 — 4,17,480 fewer students taking admission in government schools should be a cause for concern for the authorities.

A principal of a government senior secondary school said the data has shocked all as no district has seen a positive outcome. The department has failed to achieve its targets in all districts. In Ludhiana, enrollment has fallen by 35.2 per cent.

The principal said, “Last year, 1,50,279 students took admission in secondary classes in Ludhiana district but the number has come down to 97,211 this time. There was a gap of 53,068 students, which in itself is huge. The government may paint a rosy picture of its schools but the fact remains that shortage of staff, poor infrastructure and a lack of facilities do matter, and the parents are well aware of this scenario and thus will not compromise the future of their kids.”

Though Class X results are yet to be declared, that too would not help the situation. “We feel the DEO or higher ups will soon call a meeting on this serious matter as till now the government was claiming the government schools were preferred over the private ones but the data paints a different picture,” said a teacher at GSSS here.

Teachers feel that a reason why the targets were not achieved is that many schools are without a principal. “When there is no principal to oversee the school’s functioning, the other staff hardly bothers to take much pain,” said a teacher.

