Education fair held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: An education fair was organised at Guru Nanak Public School (GNPS), Sarabha Nagar. Representatives from various universities of Canada and Australia participated in the fair. School students got an opportunity to interact with the representatives of universities and colleges, such as Nipissing University, University of Canada West, Vancouver Community College, etc. A counselling session was also held in which students discussed the eligibility and criteria for admission. The representatives informed them about the courses available, internships, scholarships and post-study work opportunities. Surinder Singh, general secretary, GNPS committee, appreciated the efforts of the organisers and added that such platforms help students to choose the course and university of their interest for a successful career.

Award for bcm arya school

Adding another feather in its cap, BCM Arya School, Shastri Nagar, has bagged the ‘Most promising public school of the year-Punjab’ award by Asia Today Research and Media, New Delhi. The award was conferred by Raj Kumar Ranjan Singh, Minister of State for Education and External affairs, and Ramesh Pokhriyal, former Cabinet Minister of Education, in a glittering ceremony at The Ashok hotel in New Delhi. School principal Anuja Kaushal received the award trophy and a certificate.

Teachers welcome new students

Teachers of Ryan International School, Dugri, conducted a special assembly to welcome to the students of classes I to IX. The assembly started with a prayer. Later, the teachers presented a play based on the theme self-discipline, giving students the message to be exemplary. School headmistress Shilpi Gurtu welcomed the students and asked them to focus on their academics and other activities to emerge as winners in life. She asked them to be regular in their studies and participate in co-curricular activities as well.

Pupils create artefacts from e-waste

In an effort to combine social responsibility with creativity, students of Kundan Vidya Mandir created beautiful artefacts from e-waste. Using parts of discarded computer parts, like mouse, keyboard, CPU, fans, etc., students of Class XII - Norm Kumar, Hakim Singh, Surinder Sahoo and Kartik Sharma, under the mentorship of Art teachers and the IT department, created the artefacts in form of horse and tiger. School principal AP Sharma said: “We believe in making our students aware of their responsibility to the environment. As a part of our drive to take care of e-waste being generated in the institution, we decided to let the creativity of our students have a free rein and they designed these artful pieces which will be displayed at prominent places on the campus.”

Students excel in PU results

Doraha: Students of AS College, Khanna, excelled in the Panjab University semester examinations, the results of which were declared recently. Students of MA Political Science, 3rd semester, have brought laurels to the institution by scoring excellent marks. Ritika Bains stood second in Panjab University by securing 83.25 per cent marks, Mandeep Kaur stood third by securing 82.75 per cent marks, whereas Navjot Kaur secured the fifth position in the university by securing 82 per cent marks. Dr RS Jhanji, the principal of the college, congratulated the students for their achievements. /OC