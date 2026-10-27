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Home / Ludhiana / Education is more than just textbooks & exams, says principal of Ludhiana school

Education is more than just textbooks & exams, says principal of Ludhiana school

First person: Bhupinderjit Kaur Bedi, principal, Kalgidhar Academy Senior Secondary School, Dugri

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Lovleen Bains
Sahnewal, Updated At : 03:19 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Bhupinderjit Kaur Bedi.
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Though education is often confined to classrooms and examinations, its true purpose lies in shaping successful, responsible and compassionate individuals. Bhupinderjit Kaur Bedi, principal, Kalgidhar Academy Senior Secondary School, Dugri, shares her views on what education should actually mean.

Marks are important, but they are not everything. Grades can only measure a child’s academic performance. The depth of children’s character can be measured only through the values imbibed by their parents, educators and society as a whole. Marks can never be the sole denominator of a child’s personality. Children’s overall well-being and physical, mental and intellectual health depend on a thousand other factors.

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Education is not just about textbooks and examinations. Textbooks prepare a child for professional life, but much more is needed to prepare for life itself. I have often seen that a child who is not at the top in academics may be more truthful, disciplined and respectful, and may steadily win in the race of life. Values like honesty, respect and compassion are what truly shape a child’s personality.

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I firmly believe the foundation of these values is laid at home. The first teachers of a child are parents and the first school is family. Children imbibe what they see. When they observe their parents keeping promises, expressing gratitude, helping others, accepting mistakes and respecting an individual’s dignity, they imbibe the same values naturally. Values must be lived and can’t be taught as lessons.

In my opinion, a school is an extension of this foundation. As teachers, we have to take the lessons imbibed by children further. We must teach children that honesty matters even when nobody is watching and that success should bring humility rather than arrogance. If children imitate their parents, we teachers should also be no less than role models. As mentors, the onus lies on us to reinforce such values by creating an environment of responsibility, self-discipline and mutual respect.

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At Kalgidhar Academy, we try to teach our students to own their failures. We want perseverance, kindness, gratitude, self-discipline and compassion to become their lifelong strengths. We guide them to be punctual and to respect time. I feel these are the real assets a child should carry forward to win the battle of life. These values become even more significant when students enter the professional world. Their skills may help them succeed professionally, but it is their integrity that will determine their actual position. Teamwork, empathy and respect will make their success truly celebrated.

All parents, teachers and students should know better than to let marks be the sole measure of achievement. We must appreciate children for their integrity, helpful nature and strength to apologise after making a mistake. Their greatest strength should be the capacity to stand up for what is right. These achievements may never appear on a report card and yet, they are among life’s most valuable accomplishments.

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