Education Minister hoists Tricolour in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 16

The Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Tuesday hoisted the National Flag here to mark the 77th Independence Day celebrations.

Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik and Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu, the minister inspected the parade and took salute from the cadets.

Women police personnel take part in a march-past at SCD College in Ludhiana on Tuesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: HIMANSHU MAHAJAN

Bains recalled the sacrifices made by the martyrs and freedom fighters such as Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev, Kartar Singh Sarabha, Madan Lal Dhingra, Lala Lajpat Rai, and Udham Singh for country’s Independence.

“It is also a matter of great pride that maximum sacrifices during the Independence struggle were made by Punjabis, who were always frontrunners in safeguarding the interests of the country,” he said.

He said the state government has been working hard to fulfil all promises made with the people in due course of time as it has already taken several historic decisions in the last 1.5 years of its rule so far.

“We are working to realise the dreams of martyrs to create Rangla Punjab by taking path-breaking initiatives,” he vowed.

Bains said the school education in the state has seen tremendous reforms so that quality education gets imparted to the students of government schools.

He said more steps would be taken shortly to put school education on a high-growth trajectory as students were the future of the country.

“Various employment opportunities are being created to provide new jobs,” he said. Bains also honoured several personalities, including officers, doctors, NGOs, and others for their remarkable contribution towards society. He also distributed sewing machines and wheelchairs among the needy.

