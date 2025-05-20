Education should nurture head, heart and hand

Bhupinder Gogia, Principal of Sat Paul Mittal School, is a progressive educationist with over 30 years of experience. A recipient of the National Teacher Award and a Gold Medallist in Applied Mathematics, she believes in empowering others through leadership opportunities at every level and nurturing a growth mindset. Known for her focus on innovation, technology integration and values-based learning, she shares her insights with Shivani Bhakoo.

How is ICSE different from CBSE?

ICSE challenges students to engage deeply with content, encouraging inquiry, articulation and conceptual clarity. The curriculum design integrates a balanced focus across humanities, sciences and commerce, providing learners with the intellectual flexibility to navigate diverse academic and career pathways. Students nurtured under the ICSE system demonstrate exceptional communication skills, a refined ability to synthesise knowledge across domains and a strong foundation in ethical and reflective learning practices.

Your school secured maximum top positions in Class 12—what’s the mantra for this success?

Our academic success is rooted in a holistic and scientific approach to education. Contrary to popular belief, our toppers are vibrant, multi-talented individuals who excel not only in academics but also in sports, music, debates, theatre and various extracurricular pursuits. This balanced and learner-centric approach is what sets Sat Paul Mittal School apart and consistently places our students at the top. The teachers have a strong connect with the students, which acts as a foundation for effective learning, and at the same time, they receive training in evolving educational trends to continuously enhance their skills and methodologies.

What challenges do you face as a co-educational institution?

Being a co-educational institution has always been a smooth and enriching experience for our students. It promotes healthy competition, teamwork, empathy and a broader understanding of perspectives. Our students learn to value each other’s opinions and strengths, which leads to the development of strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Do you find vapes or cigarettes in students’ bags? How do you monitor such behaviour?

At Sat Paul Mittal School, we uphold a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of substance abuse, including vapes and cigarettes. The entire campus is under CCTV surveillance, ensuring a safe and secure environment for all. To maintain our high standards of discipline, surprise checks are regularly conducted for each class. Our teaching, administrative, and support staff play a vital role in maintaining vigilance and ensuring the campus remains a secure and healthy environment. More importantly, we focus on preventive measures through awareness sessions, life skills education and open dialogue.

n What psychological issues do students face today?

As an educationist, I have witnessed the evolving psychological challenges that students face today. The most common issues include performance anxiety, fear of failure, peer pressure, low self-esteem and stress induced by social media. To truly support our children, we must prioritise mental health by integrating well-being programmes, mindfulness practices and ensuring regular access to trained counsellors.

How can we improve the education system?

This generation – Gen Z – is truly a generation of changemakers. But let us remember, they were not born this way; they are still in the process of becoming. As mentors, we must stand as the rock behind their backs, offering stability, strength and reassurance. They may stumble, question, or challenge us—but that is a natural and necessary part of growth. Education should nurture the head, heart and hand. Only then can we raise emotionally resilient, confident and compassionate individuals, prepared not just for exams, but for life. This, I believe, is the future of meaningful education. At the same time, we must acknowledge the pivotal role of teachers—the pillars of this nurturing process—and ensure they feel secure, valued and supported. We are fortunate to have a school management that genuinely cares for the well-being and professional growth of the staff.