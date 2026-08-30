Educational institutes in Ludhiana celebrate National Sports Day

The city’ sporting spirit came alive on Saturday as schools, colleges, sports academies and related organisations observed National Sports Day with activities aimed at promoting fitness, discipline and healthy lifestyle among youngsters.

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The day, observed on the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, also served as a reminder of the need to encourage youngsters to make sports an integral part of their lives.

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At Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), the Directorate of Students’ Welfare organised an event to remember Dhyan Chand, fondly remembered as the “Wizard of Hockey”.

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Rishi Pal Singh, Vice-Chancellor, paid tributes to Dhyan Chand and said, “His commitment to the game and the nation gave India a unique identity on the world stage.” Former international hockey player Hardeep Singh Grewal was the chief guest on the occasion.

The day was marked with enthusiasm at the Khalsa College for Women, Civil Lines. During the programme, the students were apprised of how Dhyan Chand’s dedication and passion for the game helped elevate Indian hockey on the international stage.

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The National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of Malwa Khalsa College of Education for Women celebrated National Sports Day with a series of fitness and yoga activities, underlining the importance of physical activity, healthy living and mental well-being.

A yoga session familiarised the students with various practices and highlighted the role of yoga in promoting physical and mental well-being.

On the day, CT University felicitated 12 of its student athletes for their outstanding performances at All India Inter-University Championships, rewarding their sporting excellence with cash awards totalling Rs 5 lakh.

During a National Sports Day event, Green Grove Public Senior Secondary School, Khanna, paid tributes to Dhyan Chand and highlighted the importance of sports in the holistic development of children. Students from classes I to XI participated in a variety of events, including lemon and spoon race, musical chair, back race, tug-of-war and sack race. Suzy George, principal, felicitated the winners.

At the SDP College for Women, the spirited slogan, “Khelega India, Badhega India”, echoed the message of fitness, sporting excellence and a healthier generation. Ranjana Sood, officiating principal, delivered a lecture on the importance of sports and physical fitness in students’ lives.

Bhartiya Vidya Mandir (BVM) Senior Secondary School, Udham Singh Nagar, celebrated the day with the theme ‘Play Today for a Stronger Tomorrow’, highlighting the importance of sports and fitness in building a healthier generation. Pawan Sood, principal, appreciated the students and the teachers.

The NSS Units of SCD Government College organised various sports competitions to engage students and to promote team spirit, discipline, cooperation and sporting spirit. At least 250 students participated in the activities.

At Guru Nanak National College, Doraha, various sports competitions, races and games were organised for the students. Sarvjeet Brar, principal, and Nirlep Deol, head, Department of Physical Education, delved into the importance of sports and physical fitness for everyone. They exhorted the budding athletes to put their best foot forward in sports to shine. The event was organised in collaboration with the NSS unit. Volunteers prepared posters highlighting the importance of sports and Dhyan Chand's contribution to Indian hockey.