Educational institutes warned against ignorance of Safe School Vahan Scheme

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh/

Raikot, May 17

The administration is on its toes after the Jagraon road mishap that took place on Monday — leaving 48 schoolchildren injured — and is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the implementation of safety measures in school vehicles. Overloading in the school minibus was identified as a major reason for the high number of injuries in the mishap on Monday.

More than 48 hours after the accident, the administration and the police continued their drive to check the implementation of the Safe School Vahan Policy in the region.

Overloading, lack of documents, overage vehicles, illegal amendments in sitting plan, lack of fire extinguishers, inadequate first aid arrangements, absence of working CCTV cameras and GPS and absence of female conductors in vehicles carrying girl students were identified as the major violations of the policy during the drive.

The owners of educational institutes were cautioned against the violations and asked to rectify all faults within 10 days to avoid legal action.

“We have issued challans against the owners of 14 buses, including nine of Sacred Heart Convent School, Jagraon, (the mishap involved students of this school) and asked school authorities to rectify the faults in all remaining buses within 10 days, ” SDM Gurbir Singh Kohli said.

He added that notices had also been issues to school authorities, seeking an explanation on the overloading of in the minibus that had collided head-on with a Punjab Roadways bus on Monday.

Executive Magistrate Manmohan Kaushik said: “Having received information that some schools had installed fire extinguishers but they were not being refilled regularly, we also examined some of the equipment during a random check.”