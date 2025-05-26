DT
PT
Home / Ludhiana / Educationist feted in Michigan

Educationist feted in Michigan

Renowned educationist Anirudh Gupta represented India at the prestigious India-USA Global Education and Leadership Summit in Detroit, Michigan. During the summit, he was honoured with the Global Education Leadership Award for his outstanding contributions to the field of education. Sharing...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 06:02 AM May 26, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Renowned educationist Anirudh Gupta represented India at the prestigious India-USA Global Education and Leadership Summit in Detroit, Michigan. During the summit, he was honoured with the Global Education Leadership Award for his outstanding contributions to the field of education.

Sharing details, PRO Vikram Ditya Sharma said the grand event was organised by the think tank, Access USA, and was attended by several prominent figures from the Indian and American education sectors. Notable dignitaries included Sheila Baur (President, Access USA), Larry Arnn (president, Hillsdale College), Robert McMahon (president, Kettering University), Sean Burke, Dale Matchek (Northwood University) etc.

Gupta gave a presentation on India's New Education Policy and shared the impactful work being done by the DCM Group of Schools in the education sector.

