Educator booked for harassing minor girl

Our Correspondent

Raikot, April 9

A schoolteacher of Kutba village in Barnala district, who was deployed as an invigilator at an examination centre at Government Senior Secondary School, Boparai, has been booked under Section 354-A of the IPC and Section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused has been found guilty of making physical contact and making advances, besides instigating the complainant, a 14-year-old, a Class X student of Government Senior Secondary School, Jalaldiwal, when she was appearing for her first term examination from December 13 to December 18, 2021.

The accused, identified as Master Jagtar Singh, of Kutba village is yet to be arrested.

Investigating officer Balwinder Singh said Jagtar had been booked in compliance with the orders of the Senior Superintendent of Police, Ludhiana (Rural), on March 8.

Investigations made in connection with the complaint lodged by the victim with the SSP, Ludhiana (Rural), on February 5, revealed that the accused had allegedly teased the girl with an ulterior motive of sexual exploitation when she was appearing in examinations from December 13 to 18.

“On December 18, the accused asked the victim to call him on his mobile phone by writing ‘call me’ along with his phone number on her question paper,” Balwinder said.