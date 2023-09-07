 Educators felicitated at Sacred Heart : The Tribune India

Teachers felicitated at Sacred Heart Convent School.



Tribune News Service

Sahnewal: Touching tributes and creative performances marked Teachers' Day celebrations at Sacred Heart Convent Senior Secondary School, Sahnewal. Students prepared handmade cards and artefacts as tokens of appreciation to their teachers. School Director Roby Kolenchery and Principal Sherin Thomas praised teachers for their unwavering commitment to providing quality education and nurturing the students' potential. Teachers were also felicitated on the occasion.

Teachers’ Day at Kular School

Doraha: Teachers’ Day was celebrated with immense enthusiasm at Kular Public School under the leadership of school president Gurbax Singh Bija, director Rupinder Singh Benipal and Principal Reva Tandon. Bija spoke about the pivotal role of education in addressing global concerns. The chairman said that being a teacher was both a privilege and blessing.

Learning app launched

Ludhiana: Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Park, released the Shiromani Technology Integrated Learning application on Teachers’ Day. This educational app has been prepared by Singhania Education Services, Thane, Maharashtra. Principal Harmeet Kaur Waraich said, “This app will be helpful for students from Class VI to Class X for learning English, Mathematics, Social Studies and Science.”

Janmashtami celebrated at BCM

Students of BCM School, Chandigarh Road, celebrated Janmashtami with great enthusiasm. They participated in a number of activities like flute decoration, crown-making, ‘matki’ and jhula decoration, ‘Geeta-Saar’ writing and poster making. Kindergarten kids presented a play on the life of Lord Krishna while some students narrated anecdotes from his life.

Kavish, Vaibhav excel in contest

Kavish Suneja and Vaibhav Mittal of Class IX at DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana, recently bagged the first prize in the ‘Bridge the gap with AI’ competition at Technovenza-23. The event was organised by BCM Senior Secondary School, Basant City. Kavish and Vaibhav presented the idea of creating an app, through which parents can keep an eye on the online activities of their children. Principal Dr Satwant Kaur Bhullar congratulated the winners and their parents and motivated the students to keep polishing their skills.

Tribute paid to S Radhakrishnan

Staff and students of BCM School, Chandigarh Road, paid a tribute to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who served as the Vice-President of India from 1952 to 1962 and later as the President from 1962 to 1967 on his 135th birth anniversary on September 5. Enthusiastic performances by students and an interactive session on the New Education Policy (NEP) marked the Teachers’ Day celebrations. School Manager Dr Prem Kumar said, “The nation is going through an amazing process of growth and positive transformation. Teachers too need to transform their outlook and approach towards teaching for making students ready for the future.”

Teachers’ Day at Darshan Academy

Students of Darshan Academy, Ludhiana, expressed their appreciation and respect for teachers through a heart-warming event on Teachers’ Day. Class XII students presented beautiful dance performances. Students recited poems dedicated to their teachers and also presented Excellence Awards to 25 staff members on the completion of 25 years of the academy.

DAV kids shine at NBA C’ship

The Junior NBA Championship, organised by the National Basketball Association (NBA), America, was held at Guru Nanak Stadium. The U-12 boys’ team of DAV School, BRS Nagar, got the first position in this championship and got selected for the national-level tournament to be held at Noida. The team comprised of Gurfateh Singh, Ruhaan Verma, Harsamrath Singh and Ujjwal Kakria. The U-14 boys’ team finished second in the tournament. The team comprised of Karman Pasricha, Karmandeep Singh, Abhay Patial and Shourya Ahuja.

Session on mental wellness

A session on ‘Mental Wellness of Teachers’ was organised by Guru Nanak International Public School, Model Town, Ludhiana, under the Hubs of Learning Programme on Wednesday. Faculty members from schools, including Jesus Sacred Heart School, Ryan International School, Dugri, Partap Public School, Guru Ram Das Academy, Shri Guru Harkrishan Sahib Public Senior Secondary School and GNI Public School, Model Town. A counselling psychologist and past life regression therapist, Dilsohaj Singh Grewal, was the resource person.

Tableau on life of Lord Krishna

Tiny tots at DAV School, BRS Nagar, came dressed as Lord Krishna and gopis during the Janmashtami celebrations on the campus. Students danced on the tunes of devotional songs and recited bhajans. Students were told about the significance of the day through speeches and poems during the special assembly while tableau depicted the life of Lord Krishna.

Religious festivities at GHG Academy

The festival of Janmashtami was celebrated at GHG Academy, Kothe Baggu, Jagraon, with great fervour. All the boys from nursery to Class II came dressed as Lord Krishna. Donning peacock feather on their heads, the tiny tots also played flute. Some students also enacted as lord Krishna by breaking matkas and eating butter. Girls came in beautiful costumes as Radha. /OC

