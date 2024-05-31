Effervescent chaos reins at ‘bulldozer baba’s’ rally

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, May 30

It was all chaos and mismanagement as thousands gathered at PUDA grounds to hear none other than the ‘bulldozer baba’, Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of UP.

Police personnel try to manage the crowd at PUDA grounds.

I told my employer to cut half a day’s wage for I simply couldn’t miss the event. Though I am not able to catch a glimpse of the leaders on the stage, I am happy to be a part of the rally — Sanjay Yadav, Migrant worker

Though hundreds of police personnel were deputed on the entire route from where the masses had to walk down towards the venue, it was so chaotic that they eventually gave up managing the crowd.

It was not just the media, which failed to reach inside but many BJP big wigs were seen calling one another to get entry. Media in-charges of the BJP stopped taking calls and people were seen pushing through the crowd.

Taking note of the situation, BJP candidate Ravneet Singh Bittu, jumped from the barricade to open the iron gate for the media and VIPs standing outside. On reaching the stage, Bittu expressed his haplessness at trying to manage the crowd.

Women and children were seen braving the hot weather with BJP flags in their hands. Pankaj, a factory worker, said he hails from Bihar but had come to witness Yogi Adityanath’s speech.

The migrants looked all too excited and enthusiastic and were seen raising slogans of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ and ‘Abki Baar 400 paar’. Sanjay Yadav, another migrant from a village near Lucknow, said he had come to listen to Aditynath’s take on BJP’s agenda. “I am a worker at a factory. The employers had asked me not to go but I still came and told my employer to cut half a day’s wage for I simply couldn’t miss the event. Though I am not able to catch a glimpse of the leaders on the stage, I am happy to be a part of this rally,” he added.

There was a huge rush of buses, auto-rickshaws, two-wheelers and four-wheelers on the main Ludhiana-Chandigarh road and the authorities had barricaded the road for about a kilometre. Even then the masses did not dither and walked down towards the venue.

