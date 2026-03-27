Efforts of physical education tutor at Doraha School of Eminence bear fruit

Jasvir Kaur, a tireless and enthusiastic physical education teacher at School of Eminence, Doraha, goes above and beyond to train rural students in weightlifting under challenging circumstances.

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Aided by her efforts, the students have won accolades at the state and the national levels.

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Soon as Jasvir reaches home after school, she repacks and reaches the grounds at the same institute in about an hour. She doesn’t do this because of official mandate, but out of her own will to help the children.

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From 3.30 pm to 7.30 pm, Jasvir is on the school grounds, guiding and training the budding weightlifters. Her approach is a blend of warmth and discipline. She chides the students when needed and motivates them.

She is currently is training about 15 students from rural backgrounds.

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It was her passion that drove her to undergo training in weightlifting as a teacher in 2012-13 in Khanna. Gradually she started taking her students along to instil a culture of sports and physical fitness in them.

“These students, though talented, were unable to come to the fore due to financial constraints and lack of opportunities. I had a desire to empower them to reach their potential in weightlifting,” Jasvir said.

After undergoing the training, Jasvir started training the students at her school in Doraha. She trained them for school competitions and other contests that could get them recognition.

Her efforts have already yielded results as one of her trainees, Sukhpreet Kaur, secured a silver medal at Khelo India Asmita League, Modinagar, North zone tournaments. Jasmeen Kaur bagged a bronze medal in the same tournament.

Khushi, a Class IX student, participated in the weightlifting tournament at School National Games at Itanagar. Priya, a Class XII student, participated in National School Games in Maharashtra.

Jasvir continues her efforts despite a lack of resources and with limited equipment. There is no sports room or open gym at the school.

“I began with practically nothing in hand. Gradually as we started, help began to pour in from here and there. The Coca Cola company donated a set of weightlifting equipment, including rubber plates. We got another set from a school grant. The Punjab Weightlifting Association provided some equipment. However, we still don’t have enough. I have to purchase the rods and plates, which break frequently. There is no sports room, and the children are forced to shift locations and practice in makeshift spaces. The equipment is not up to the level of the competitions the students are training for. But lack of resources has never been a deterrent for us. I am confident that my students can achieve great things with the right mindset and positive spirit,” she asserted, almost beaming with pride.

Harwinder Roop Rai, school principal, said Jasvir is a dedicated teacher and is least concerned about time, money or personal engagements when it comes to the children. “She has been honoured for her dedication to sports by various organisations. We are proud to have such a gem in our school,” added Rai.