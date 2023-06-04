Efforts on to make treatment affordable, effective: MP Arora

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 3

The Cancer Survivors Day was commemorated at local hospitals on Saturday.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora, along with DC Surabhi Malik, attended a special function held at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) here.

Addressing a gathering of cancer survivors and members of their families, the MP said the strongest armour for patients is their determination to win the fight against the deadly disease.

Arora, who is also vice-president of the DMCH Managing Society, said: “We must salute the courage of the survivors.”

Doctors are the important warriors too, he added, but the survivors are the real winners.

“These people are the real ambassadors for treatment of the disease and can spread the message that it is treatable if detected at an early stage,” he said.

The parliamentarian said people should go for regular check-ups so that the disease could be treated successfully after being detected before it reaches an alarming stage.

He said during his recent visit to the south of the country, he had observed that there were cancer hospitals in almost every major city. He added that cancer patients were getting new lives after timely treatment and the latest technology in the country.

Arora, who is also a member of Parliamentary Committee on Health, said efforts were on to make cancer treatment and medicines affordable and more effective. “A lot of research has been going on in this area,” he said, adding that alternative medicines were also being sought that could be made available at affordable rates to patients.